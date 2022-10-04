Frank Leboeuf has expressed the hope that under-fire Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will soon improve his form.

Liverpool battled back from two goals down at the weekend at Anfield against Brighton to lead 3-2, but managed to get only a point after Leandro Trossard completed his hat-trick.

It was the fifth time in seven games that the Reds have dropped points in the Premier League this campaign.

Ex-Chelsea defender Lebouef believes that Alexander-Arnold is a great player, while adding that he lacks the basics needed in place to improve defensively.

The former World Cup winner believes that the weaknesses in his game were glossed over as the Reds as a whole were doing so well in the past.

Lebouef also touched on the troubles faced by defensive lynchpin Virgil van Dijk, whose poor clearance had a part to play in Brighton’s third goal.

The 54-year-old pointed out that Liverpool as a whole were not playing as well as they used to in seasons past, leaving players like Alexander-Arnold with nowhere to hide after making any mistakes, and hopes the full-back could get back to levels he showed in the past.

“I really think that Trent Alexander-Arnold is a great player and he will never improve defensively, because he doesn’t have the basics”, Leboeuf said on ESPN FC.

“We didn’t see that because at the time, Trent was doing so great for Liverpool.

“He had people helping him, covering him. [Jordan] Henderson coming and covering him, that’s something we don’t see any more.

“Van Dijk was at the top and we saw for the third goal [scored by Brighton] that he wasn’t there. That’s what it is.

“Sometimes, when you’re not in a good shape and your team is not playing well, your weaknesses are shown more than usually.

“But I wish, I really wish because I really love the guy, that TAA is going to be much better really soon. Really.”

Liverpool play host to Rangers tonight and travel to London to take on league leaders Arsenal in a must-win game at the weekend.