Jason McAteer believes Liverpool should not be carried away by their win over Rangers at Anfield as he thinks the Gers are a poor side.

Rangers have struggled at Champions League level this season and headed to Liverpool on the back of a 4-0 loss at Ajax and a 3-0 defeat at home against Napoli.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst picked a five-man defence and Liverpool came out of the encounter with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

For Liverpool, the result was a welcome win and also a welcome clean sheet given the regularity with which they have conceded this term.

McAteer believes though the Reds should not get carried away as they faced a poor Rangers team, who also managed to make them wobble towards the end.

“This was a poor Rangers team we played tonight so we shouldn’t get carried away”, McAteer said post match on LFC TV.

“It’s a hard look to try and find analysis where we can go ‘that’s really good defending’.

“The times they did have a go at us in the last ten minutes we wobbled a little bit.

“So in that respect we didn’t really defend that well.”

Rangers remain bottom of the group, but are only three points off Ajax, with third place offering a route to Europa League football in the new year.

The Gers will host Liverpool at Ibrox next week, where they will hope to be able to spring a surprise.