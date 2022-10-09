Luis Diaz has left the Emirates Stadium on crutches following Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal, as the Reds’ troubles deepen.

Liverpool’s worrying form continued as they were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, leaving them a whopping 14 points off the top of the Premier League.

A further concern for Jurgen Klopp is Diaz, who was brought off just before half time and replaced by Roberto Firmino.

It remains to be seen how serious Diaz’s injury is, but he was spotted heading out of the Emirates Stadium using crutches.

The Colombia attacker also had a brace on his knee.

Liverpool have key matches on the horizon, with Manchester City due to provide the opposition at Anfield next weekend in the Premier League.

Before the Cityzens come calling though, Liverpool head to Scotland to play Rangers in the Champions League.

Klopp’s side have won just two of their eight Premier League games so far and have conceded 12 goals, a total greater than even 16th placed Aston Villa.