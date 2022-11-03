Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor is of the view that beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge would show Arsenal that they are title contenders.

Arsenal are leading the Premier League table but with defending champions Manchester City lurking behind, many have expressed doubts over the Gunners’ title credentials.

Chelsea are Arsenal’s opponents this weekend, with the Blues coming into the game having beaten Dinamo Zagreb in midweek in the Champions League, though they were thrashed 4-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their last league match.

Agbonlahor believes the Chelsea game is a test of what Arsenal are made of and what their potential is this season.

The former Aston Villa star is inclined to think that if Arsenal beat Chelsea in their own home, they are going to get renewed confidence that they are title contenders this time.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “This is a test where Arsenal fans probably want to see, come on Arsenal, can you go and beat Chelsea? Can you get back to the top of the table?

“And probably a test of where Arsenal are and where they can go.

“They go and beat Chelsea away, you start thinking, this is actually a title challenge.

“They’re not going to come unstuck against anyone really, yes they lost to Manchester United, but since then they’ve been on fire.”

Arsenal did defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season, though that was in April when they were out of title contention, and they will be hoping to repeat the trick this time out to remain top of the table.