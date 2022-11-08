Bournemouth talent Dominic Sadi has admitted that playing Everton in a cup tie this week is the type of game he wants to be involved in.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his senior debut for the Cherries in their second-round EFL Cup win over Norwich City earlier in the season.

He is yet to feature in any of Bournemouth’s Premier League games or even make the matchday squad, but is again likely to be in the team when taking on Everton at the Vitality Stadium this evening.

He scored four goals in a friendly for the Bournemouth Under-23s against Newport County last week, but Sadi is really looking forward to the challenge of playing a team of Everton’s calibre.

He admitted that the friendly against Newport was good practice but playing in the first team against Everton would be the real deal and something he is really keen to make a mark upon.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge, definitely”, Sadi told the club’s official website.

“They’re the type of games you want to play in and really want to go for.

“The Newport friendly was a good warm-up and an opportunity to show my abilities going into Tuesday.

“Hopefully, we can go in and get through to the next round again.”

Both the teams are likely to field a much-changed line-up tonight in the EFL Cup game given the importance of their league games next weekend.