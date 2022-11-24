Former Celtic star Andy Walker has insisted that the Bhoys’ squad depth is the reason they will go on to win the Scottish Premiership this season.

Celtic went into the World Cup break nine points clear of local rival Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table.

They are odds on favourites to retain their league title this season and have by far looked like the best team in Scotland.

Walker stressed that one of the reasons Celtic are in such an advantageous position is because their squad are full of game changers and there is a genuine competition for places.

He insisted that the depth and quality of their squad make them a shoo-in to win the Scottish Premiership title at the end of the campaign.

Walker said on the Go Radio Football Show: “When you look through the Celtic squad, one of the reasons they are nine points clear is the fact that you have always go a player capable of [winning games].

“If you are not doing it then there is a player pushing you for the starting jersey.

“It is one of the reasons Celtic will go on to win the title.

“The depth, the strength and the quality of the squad have shown already to be a lot better than our closest challenger.”

Celtic will return after the break with a trip to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen on 17th December.