Besiktas coach Senol Gunes has mapped out a special intensive work programme designed for Everton loan star Dele Alli to help him improve.

Alli went on loan to Besiktas from Everton in the summer but has not managed to light up the Turkish top flight and has struggled to win over Gunes and some of the club’s fans.

Gunes himself has criticised the Everton star and there was even speculation that his loan to the Turkish club may be cut short.

The Besiktas coach however still has belief in the midfielder and has encouraged him to attain previous heights while in Istanbul.

Now, he has prepared an intense work program that he thinks will benefit Alli, according to Turkish daily Fanatik.

The Turkish Super Lig has been stopped for the World Cup and before it resumes, Gunes will train Alli in the new work programme.

Gunes is claimed to want to push every button in trying to get the Everton loan star to start performing at an acceptable level for the Turkish giants.

One encouraging sign for Besiktas is that Alli’s performances in the friendly matches over the World Cup break were received more favourably than his league displays.