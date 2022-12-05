Former Sunderland defender Danny Collins is of the view that Manchester United loanee and Black Cats star Amad Diallo makes opposition defenders seem foolish with his footwork.

This season, Manchester United sent the 20-year-old on a season-long loan deal to continue his development with regular game time.

Amad has featured 14 times for the Black Cats this season and has scored four times in his last six appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The right-winger put in a strong performance with a goal against Gary Rowett’s Millwall on Saturday, helping his team to a 3-0 victory.

Collins, who was pleased with the Manchester United loanee’s performance against Millwall, insisted that it was hard to ignore Amad’s performance in the game.

The former Sunderland player pointed out that Amad has the ability to move past defenders quickly, which prevents them from charging in with a tackle against him.

Collins stressed that the winger is brilliant with his footwork and sometimes makes the opposition’s defenders look foolish.

“I have said it in terms of the man of the match; it is hard to look past him, isn’t it?” Collins told Sunderland TV.

“His involvement, he got his goal as well.

“I thought in the first half, where I don’t think we were at it for 25 minutes, he got into the game, and when you have players like him in the game… now he just has good feet, doesn’t he?

“At times, he makes defenders look silly.

“You do not want to commit.

“You do not want to dive in because he shifts it that quick and he is past you.”

Sunderland will next take on West Bromwich Albion on 12th December and Amad will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form next Monday.