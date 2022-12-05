Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi has revealed that Spain legend and former Vissel Kobe team-mate Andres Iniesta advised him to believe in himself and keep playing the way he does.

The 27-year-old centre-forward joined Celtic last season from Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe for a transfer fee worth £4.5m, but was sidelined for a significant part of the 2021/22 season due to a hamstring injury.

Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership table with a nine point lead over city rivals Rangers and Furuhasi has managed to net ten goals in his 13 league appearances for the Bhoys so far this season.

The Japanese international spent three seasons with Iniesta at Vissel Kobe before joining Celtic and he revealed that the former Barcelona star advised him to play his natural game and believe in himself.

Furuhashi also added that Iniesta understood his style of play and helped him during the game to showcase his qualities.

“It meant a lot to me that he told me that it’s okay if I just believe in myself — if I just play like I am and what I can”, Furuhashi told The Athletic.

“Iniesta played the balls where I anticipated.

“If I believed that the ball might come here, then I sprinted down and the ball really did come there.

“He understood how I play and made sure that my qualities were even more evident on the pitch.”

Celtic will resume their campaign after a lengthy break against Aberdeen on 17th December and Furuhashi, who has scored three times in his last four games, will be motivated to continue his form against the Dons.