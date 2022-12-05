Jamie Carragher is of the opinion that the owners of Liverpool and Manchester City will be nervous watching Jude Bellingham at the ongoing World Cup.

After impressing for Borussia Dortmund at club level, Bellingham has been in superb form for England at the World Cup, playing a big part in helping them get to the quarter-finals.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on the 19 year-old midfielder and are joined in their interest by Spanish giants Real Madrid, while Chelsea are also linked with him.

Carragher thinks that the only people who are anxious watching Bellingham in the World Cup are the owners of Liverpool and Manchester City, along with Real Madrid, as they will be anticipating getting into a bidding war for him.

The Liverpool legend also praised the Dortmund star, styling him the ultimate prototype of a modern midfielder and comparing him with Reds great Steven Gerrard.

“There will be only three people in the world watching Bellingham in Qatar and feeling anxious – Florentino Perez, Sheikh Mansour and JW Henry”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“The owners of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool know they will be involved in an auction to get him.

“We are watching the career of a freakishly good talent unfolding.

“It is frightening how good Bellingham is.

“If you were to build the prototype modern midfielder, he would be it.

“He has the physique and athleticism of a 27-year-old Gerrard, and has all the attributes you want in a footballer – tackling, passing, assisting and scoring.”

Bellingham has a contract until the summer of 2025 with Borussia Dortmund and if he is to be prised away from the German side, a club will need to shell out big money for him.