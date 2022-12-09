Chelsea are in favour of letting Hakim Ziyech leave in the winter transfer window with AC Milan pushing to sign the Moroccan World Cup star.

Ziyech is having a brilliant World Cup with the Morocco team, who will take on Portugal in a quarter-final clash on Saturday afternoon.

The winger has had little game time at Chelsea this season, even under new boss Graham Potter, and his future at the club is under the scanner.

AC Milan have been in contact with his representatives and are pushing to take him to the San Siro in the January transfer window.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are also in favour of moving the player on this winter.

The club are aware that Ziyech is unlikely to play regularly, even after impressing in the World Cup.

Chelsea are now preparing to cash in on the Moroccan and are aware of the interest from AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are looking at an expensive loan deal worth €15m with a view to signing him on a permanent contract at the end of the season.

However, there is a chance Chelsea could ask for more money given his performances in the World Cup.