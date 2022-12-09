Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is of the view that Reds skipper Jordan Henderson brings a lot of experience to Gareth Southgate’s young squad.

The 32-year-old midfielder is a senior figure for Liverpool and the England national team and has featured three times for England in the ongoing World Cup.

On Sunday, Henderson helped England reach the quarter-finals of the tournament by beating Senegal 3-0, scoring the opening goal of the game.

The Liverpool legend hailed Henderson’s strike against Senegal as world class and praised the Reds captain for his immaculate sense of positioning in the game.

Gerrard stressed that Southgate’s young side need an experienced player like Henderson, whose presence in midfield allows youngsters to flourish.

When asked about what the Liverpool captain brings to the England side, Gerrard told Liverpool’s official site: “Experience would be the most important thing.

“I think England have got a lot of young, exciting talent, but you need experienced players that positionally give these younger players licence to go and cause a lot of damage.

“I think Jordan, what he’s found in that performance is a typical Jordan Henderson performance where he is solid, his A to Bs are all really good, positionally he is bang on, but at the right time he joins in and gets himself forward.

“He’s a really strong runner and his timing for the goal and his execution of the goal was world-class and it was the perfect all-round performance, so credit to him.”

England will take on defending champions France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday in Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium.