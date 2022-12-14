Newcastle United included Cody Gakpo on a list of transfer targets in the autumn, before his World Cup exploits for the Netherlands, according to the Northern Echo.

Gakpo was the subject of fierce interest from both Leeds United and Southampton towards the end of the transfer window in the summer and the Whites felt they had lined him up only for a deal to collapse on deadline day.

The winger is expected to soon be on the move from PSV Eindhoven, with his exploits at the World Cup for the Netherlands further having raised his profile.

Newcastle are keen, but had Gakpo written down on their shortlist of targets even before the World Cup.

The Magpies put Gakpo on their shortlist in the autumn, as they plotted potential January transfer window targets for Eddie Howe.

Gakpo’s asking price as risen due to his performances and it is claimed over £40m will be needed to convince PSV Eindhoven to sell.

Newcastle will also likely face competition for the winger’s signature.

Manchester United looked at Gakpo as an alternative to Antony in the summer and though they eventually landed the Brazilian from Ajax, the PSV Eindhoven star has continued to remain on their radar.