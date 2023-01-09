Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is unwilling to be drawn on interest from Premier League giants Liverpool, with his focus on the task at hand.

Liverpool are expected to carry out major surgery on their midfield and they have been heavily linked with a raid on Atalanta to land Koopmeiners.

The Dutchman though is not willing to be drawn on interest from the Premier League giants and is clear that he is focused on Atalanta.

Asked about Liverpool’s interest, Koopmeiners was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato before the game against Bologna: “I am playing for Atalanta.

“I am very happy here and I am only thinking about this.

“We hope to leave Bologna with three points.”

Atalanta are in Serie A action this evening away at Bologna and Koopmeiners has taken his place in the starting eleven.

The 24-year-old made the move to the Italian side from AZ Alkmaar in his homeland of the Netherlands in the summer of 2021.

Atalanta splashed out €12m to secure the signature of Koopmeiners, who has been capped 15 times by the Netherlands.