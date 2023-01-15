Lorient do not want to sell Southampton and West Ham United target Terem Moffi to Ligue 1 rivals Nice, in what could be a boost for his Premier League suitors.

Moffi has been in fine form for Lorient so far this season and the French side are being tested with bids for his services.

It was claimed that Nice had reached an agreement with Lorient for Moffi, but according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, two bids from Nice have been turned down.

It is suggested that Lorient do not want to sell Moffi to Nice given that Nice are rivals in Ligue 1.

Lorient are looking for €30m to let Moffi move on this month and their stance on not wanting to sell to Nice could be good news for Southampton and West Ham.

Both clubs have been linked with wanting Moffi, amid suggestions they too have lodged offers for him.

Despite the transfer speculation, Moffi continues to get amongst the goals for Lorient in Ligue 1.

He scored Lorient’s only goal in a 3-1 loss away at Marseille on Saturday, his 12th league goal of the campaign.