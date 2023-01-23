Everton’s players were not formally informed that the club have sacked Frank Lampard, with some discovering the news via talkSPORT.

The Toffees have pulled the trigger on Lampard’s reign as manager and the club are now looking for a new manager.

Lampard’s Everton lost away at West Ham United at the weekend in the Premier League and the defeat sealed his fate.

News of Lampard being sacked spread quickly on Monday afternoon, but the Everton players were not formally informed by the club.

It is suggested some players even found out that their manager had been sacked by listening to talkSPORT.

The news may lead to further questioning about how Everton are being run as a club.

Lampard leaves Everton with the club sitting second bottom in the Premier League and only kept off the bottom of the table by goal difference.

The Toffees have collected just 15 points from their 20 games so far and have the worst record in the division taken over the last 12 games, with just one win picked up.