Tottenham Hotspur’s swoop for Pedro Porro is on the brink of being completed, it has been claimed in France, with only small details remaining to be settled.

Antonio Conte wants the Sporting Lisbon defender adding to his group in north London and Tottenham have been in talks to get the deal done.

They have found the going tough, with Sporting Lisbon insisting on Porro’s release clause being met, and the Premier League side have been frustrated.

However, they have almost sealed the deal, with only small details remaining to be settled, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Landing Porro will be a boost for Spurs given their lengthy pursuit of him during this month’s transfer window.

The defender could be involved in the Portuguese League Cup final this weekend though, with that being a key demand from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese giants are due to take on rivals FC Porto in the final on Saturday.

If Porro features in the final then Tottenham will quickly look to wrap up his capture before the transfer window closes next week.