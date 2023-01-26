Tottenham Hotspur are not rivalling Newcastle United for the signature of Anthony Gordon, according to Sky Sports News.

Gordon could be on the move away from Everton before the transfer window closes next week, with Newcastle trying to sign him.

Tottenham were keen on the winger last summer and it has been suggested they could rival Newcastle for his signature now.

Spurs though are not trying to sign Gordon and have not rekindled their interest in the Everton man.

Newcastle appear at present to have a free run at the winger as they try to add him to Eddie Howe’s squad at St James’ Park.

Gordon did not turn up for training at Everton on Thursday and has now been absent from training at the club for the last three days.

Everton are currently without a manager after sacking Frank Lampard following a loss at West Ham United.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle can present an offer to Everton for Gordon which is deemed acceptable.