Newcastle United”s hopes of signing Anthony Gordon from Everton may have been boosted by Marcelo Bielsa snubbing the Toffees, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle are pushing to sign the winger before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday and negotiations have rumbled on amid Gordon missing training.

Everton have been unwilling to lower their £60m asking price but Newcastle are in no mood to pay such a fee for the winger this month.

In the background, Everton have also been carrying out work on bringing in a new manager and Sean Dyche is expected to be appointed today.

And it could be good news for Newcastle as the other candidate in the race, Bielsa, was in favour of keeping the winger.

The former Leeds boss, it is suggested, could have indicated during talks with Everton that he would like Gordon to stay at Goodison Park.

It is unclear whether Dyche will be prepared to fight to try and keep the 21-year-old at Goodison Park.

Gordon is pushing for the move and only returned to training today after missing three days of training in a row.