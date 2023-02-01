Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown believes that Jorginho will give the Arsenal dressing room a huge lift, though the only concern regarding the Italian is his tendency to disappear when the going gets tough.

The veteran Chelsea midfielder moved to Arsenal for a £12m fee on deadline day as the Gunners looked to strengthen their squad to help their title push.

Brown has confidence in the ability of the 31-year-old and feels that it will be an exciting addition to the Gunners’ dressing room ahead of the second half of the season.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho 👊 pic.twitter.com/jHXqAUBKKQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2023

However, the 46-year-old feels that the only thing that is concerning about Jorginho is his tendency to disappear when the going gets tough.

He also expressed his surprise at Chelsea’s decision to sell their vice-captain.

“The only thing that concerns me is that he can disappear when the going gets tough”, Brown told the BBC.

“How can he go from being such a great player in that team all the time to not being able to get a game? That does concern me slightly.

“But, for those Arsenal players, it will be exciting having Jorginho join and he will be a big lift to the dressing room.”

Jorginho featured in 18 Premier League games for Chelsea this season, scoring two goals.

He also featured in six Champions League games for the Pensioners.