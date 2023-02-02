Richard Keys thinks it is over for Everton this season if they cannot beat Nottingham Forest to the signature of forward Andre Ayew.

Everton have held talks with the free agent forward in a bid to tempt him to join their battle against relegation at Goodison Park.

They have gone head to head with Nottingham Forest for Ayew’s signature, but the forward wants to sign for Steve Cooper’s men after securing his release from Al Saad.

Keys thinks that being snubbed by Ayew means it really is all over for Everton and feels the Toffees should be a much more attractive destination than Forest.

The veteran anchor wrote on Twitter: “No. It really is over if Forest can beat you to the signing of Andre Ayew.

“And I mean no disrespect to Forest.

“But come on. We’re talking Everton here. Snubbed by Andre Ayew? What next?”

It remains to be seen if there are other free agents that Everton identify as being able to help them, with the route to signing other players from clubs now shut off after the closure of the transfer window.

Everton’s next two games are at home against Arsenal and away at Liverpool.