New Everton boss Sean Dyche has indicated he was keen for the Toffees to only sign players better than those they already have, when commenting on the lack of transfer activity in January.

The Toffees, under the threat of getting relegated at the end of the season, failed to add even a single player to their ranks over the entire course of the January transfer window.

Even after the transfer window officially ended, they were linked with a move for free agent Andre Ayew, but the player has decided to snub them in favour of a move to Nottingham Forest.

Dyche though is not concerned about the lack of activity on the part of his team as he feels that the players he has on offer are good enough and if he needs more, the newcomers will have to be better than the ones he already has at his disposal.

Reassuring the fans, who have been left frustrated, Dyche said at a press conference: “Once I was appointed, all I’ve seen is hard work

“The owner, the chairman, Kev [Thelwell], myself, on the phone constantly. I was there, I can assure you.

“All parties need to say yes, you’ve got to have the finances to get into that situation.

“But the players have to be better than what we’ve got here; we’ve got some very talented players here.

“They may have lost their way, we can all debate why things aren’t going well.

“I’ve never signed players for the sake of it.”

Everton, who are two points off safety, have 18 games left to save their season and are set to play leaders Arsenal this weekend.