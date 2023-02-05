Nicolo Zaniolo, who was chased by Leeds United towards the end of the transfer window, wants Galatasaray to include a release clause in his contract if he joins them.

The winger remains keen to move on from Roma, but his opportunities to go now have narrowed due to the transfer window closing in many countries.

Leeds could do no deal for him before the transfer window shut in England as Roma were insisting on an obligation to buy in any loan agreement.

Galatasaray are now working to take him to Turkey and although Zaniolo is keen to go, he appears to want to keep his options open for a future move.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Zaniolo wants Galatasaray to agree to a release clause of €20m.

The Turkish giants though prefer a release clause set at the €35m mark.

Talks are continuing between the two parties in order to try to find a compromise.

Zaniolo is keen to leave Roma and has told the club of his desire, with the Giallorossi now working to agree a deal with Galatasaray.

If Zaniolo has a release clause in his deal then it could open the door to a summer move to the Premier League and all eyes will be on if Leeds make another move for him.