There has yet to be any decision on whether Antonio Conte will be back in the dugout for Tottenham Hotspur in their meeting with Leicester City, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Conte is recovering from surgery to remove his gallbladder and it expected to be back at Tottenham for training on Thursday.

However, he was advised to have two weeks’ rest by doctors following the operation and it is unclear when he will be back on the touchline for games.

Spurs are due to head to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to lock horns with Leicester in a Premier League clash.

No decision has yet been made though over whether Conte will be in the dugout at Leicester.

In Conte’s absence, Tottenham beat champions Manchester City at the weekend to continue their top four push.

They sit just a point behind fourth placed Newcastle United in the Premier League table, though the Magpies have played a game fewer.

Following their meeting with Leicester, Tottenham will then concentrate on preparations for their Champions League last 16 tie against AC Milan.