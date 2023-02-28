Former Ajax man Kenneth Perez has expressed his delight at seeing Wout Weghorst not hiding his emotions following Manchester United’s EFL Cup success on Sunday.

Weghorst laid on an assist in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

The Dutchman joined Manchester United on loan from Burnley in January and has been an important part of the squad despite struggling to score goals.

The EFL Cup is the 30-year-old’s first major trophy of his professional career and he struggled to hide his emotions following the final whistle at Wembley and even had tears in his eyes.

Perez admitted that it is hard not to be a fan of a player such as Weghorst who tries to make complete use of his talent and is prepared to show his emotions.

He stressed that the forward could have easily pretended that winning the trophy was natural but he did not and displayed his feelings for everyone to see after he won the first major honour of his career.

Perez said on ESPN Netherlands: “That’s Wout Weghorst, that’s melodramatic.

“Of course, I am a fan of Wout Weghorst. How can you not be a fan of Wout Weghorst?

“Someone with such character and such an attitude, who squeezes everything out.

“He didn’t pretend that it was the most normal thing in the world.

“He is aware that this is very special, a childhood dream.

“He could have said, I always knew that I had it in me.”

Erik ten Hag is a fan of Weghorst’s willingness to work tirelessly up front despite the lack of goals.