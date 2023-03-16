Celtic legend John Hartson has admitted that he is shocked to see Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi missing out on the Japanese national team squad.

Hatate recently earned praise from Celtic legend Scott Brown, who admitted that he would have loved to play alongside the Bhoys midfielder during his playing career.

Furuhashi has been the standout striker in Scotland this season, scoring 26 times in all competitions for Celtic, but the duo are not in the Japan squad for the next set of international games.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has claimed he took into consideration the level of the league before naming the squad, with only Daizen Maeda making the squad from Celtic’s Japanese contingent.

Hartson admitted that he finds it crazy that Japan failed to find a way to include Hatate and Furuhashi given what they have done for Celtic this season.

The former Bhoy is not sure there is a better Japanese striker they could have picked over Furuhashi at this stage.

Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I think it’s crazy that Hatate and Kyogo are not in the Japan national team.

“You find me a better striker than Kyogo that plays for Japan.

“He is at Brighton, the other striker for Japan but it’s crazy.”

Most of the Japan squad are currently playing their football in the German, French, Spanish and English top flights.