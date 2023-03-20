Everton attacker Demarai Gray is of the view that the Toffees’ recent matches are proof of their improved mentality, but admits that a lot of work still needs to be done.

The Toffees are in 15th place in the league table with 26 points from 28 games and are two points clear of the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche’s team have managed to put together a three-match undefeated run with their 2-2 draw at the weekend at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Gray, who has been an integral part of Dyche’s side, stated their aim to build a solid foundation for themselves and believes that they are on their way to achieving that under their new boss.

The winger stressed that Everton have shown a change of mentality and character in recent games but pointed out that they are still a work in progress.

“I think we’ve shown our mentality over the past few games”, Gray told Everton’s official site.

“The 1-0 against Brentford, we had our backs to the wall for a lot of that second half but rode it out and got the win… over the past few weeks I think there have been a lot of improvements.

“There is still a lot of work to be done but we want to build a foundation and I think we’re getting that.

“Then it’s about working on other little details that will make us an even better team.

“Our reaction [against Chelsea] shows the character shift and mentality change – and I think as long as that continues we’ll be a problem for any team.”

Everton will face Tottenham on 3rd April after the conclusion of the international break and after that they will travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.