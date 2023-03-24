Everton loan star Dele Alli has missed Besiktas training after suffering an injury, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Owing to the international break, Alli was allowed to travel to England following Besiktas’ game against Ankaragucu earlier this month.

However, coach Senol Gunes then claimed the Black Eagles could not get in touch with Alli amid talk he had gone AWOL, something he denied.

Now Alli is back in Turkey, but he is not yet back on the grass.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Alli has suffered an unspecified tear and is now sidelined through injury.

As such, he was unable to take part in training with Besiktas today and his loan stint with the club is continuing to misfire.

Coach Gunes has recently left Alli out of matchday squads after losing faith in the midfielder’s ability to make an impact on the pitch.

Alli has featured in an overall 15 games for Besiktas so far, making three goal contributions.

He is set to return to his parent club Everton at the end of the spell, with the Turkish club not keen on signing him permanently.