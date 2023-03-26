Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo believes that Whites attacker Willy Gnonto must learn when and when not to be direct in games.

Gnonto has featured 20 times in all competitions for Leeds, scoring four goals while laying on three assists and the 19-year-old has managed to turn some heads with his performances.

He was only a last minute buy for Leeds last summer after the club missed out on other preferred targets.

Dorigo is of the view that Gnonto has displayed a brilliant attitude since his arrival and believes that the attacker will understand that sometimes his job will be to impact the game by coming off the bench.

The Whites legend believes that Gnonto has performed admirably as a substitute, posing a genuine threat to the opposition.

Dorigo stated that the winger’s willingness to take on opposition players head-on can be a strength, but pointed out that he must understand when to be direct and when not to be.

“He’s only 19, there’s a lot of pressure on him and he has done fantastically well but at Everton, where he was always trying to take on Seamus Coleman, they doubled up on him with Alex Iwobi and instead of trying to play the team game he kept doing what he was doing and wanting to take people on all the time”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“That directness is a strength but it’s about knowing when to do it and when not to do it.

“Gnonto has shown a fantastic attitude and personality since he arrived so he will understand, as everyone in the squad does, that we’re going to need every single player and at times you’ll be on the bench.

“When you get a chance to be on the pitch, then it’s down to you to show what you’re about.

“Like I knew he would, he has responded really well and when he’s come off the bench he has proved a real threat, posing real danger to defences.”

Gnonto has provided assists in both of Leeds’ last two Premier League games and is currently on international duty with Italy.