Tottenham Hotspur star Emerson Royal is set to undergo surgery after suffering a knee injury while on duty for Brazil, according to The Sun.

Spurs sacked Antonio Conte on Sunday night and are under the charge of interim boss Cristian Stellini with Ryan Mason as his assistant.

But Spurs are dealing with a few injury problems with Ben Davies now expected to miss the majority of the rest of the season due to a hamstring problem.

And it has been claimed that they have suffered a fresh blow in terms of Royal sustaining a knee injury.

The wing-back suffered the injury while he was on international duty for Brazil and the news has got worse for Spurs and the player.

The Brazilian will now undergo knee surgery as part of the plans and is now expected to miss the rest of the season.

Stellini has a challenge on his hand as Tottenham look to keep themselves in the top four in the final ten league games of the campaign.

But they will have to take on challenges without Royal who is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.