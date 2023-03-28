Celtic have managed to rope in former Southampton scout Kevin Hamill in an attempt to strengthen their recruitment team ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football Scotland.

The Bhoys have been continuing to invest in that area and have already snatched up Joe Dudgeon from the City Football Group to work as their lead scout for the senior side.

Now they have got yet another member to help Dudgeon in the process of bringing in talents.

Hamill comes with huge experience having worked in the Premier League for more than ten years.

He has been responsible for recruiting a number of top players for the Southampton team as a member of their recruitment staff.

The talent spotter has been responsible for the transfers of the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Fraser Forster from Celtic.

Hamill was also one of the driving forces behind Rangers star Steven Davis finding his home at St Mary’s Stadium.

Now with the appointment, Celtic will hope that they will be able to identify and recruit players with high potential in the summer and in windows to come.