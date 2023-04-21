Galatasaray have held talks with the agent of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita as they explore a potential deal for the Reds star.

Keita is out of contract at Anfield in the summer and is expected to move on from Liverpool in search of his next challenge.

His likely status as a free agent makes him an attractive prospect for a number of clubs and Galatasaray are looking at taking him to Turkey.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Galatasaray have now taken the step of sitting down with Keita’s agent for talks.

They are keen to look at whether Keita would be keen to move to Turkey and what terms he would demand.

Galatasaray are already aiming to snap up Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and could land another Reds star in the shape of Keita.

Keita has struggled to make an impact on Merseyside during an injury-dogged spell.

He has managed just eight appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, missing chunks of the campaign through injury.