Richard Keys believes that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola must now win the treble with the Cityzens or else will have questions to answer.

The defending Premier League champions have kept their hopes of winning a treble this season alive by reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League and the final of the FA Cup.

They could also replace Arsenal at the top of the Premier League pile given that they currently trail the leaders by five points with two games in hand.

Keys took the FA Cup final against Manchester United as a point of reference, insisting that the Red Devils will not win the match by playing like the way they did against Brighton in the semi-final.

Taking a dig at Erik ten Hag’s team Keys wrote on his blog: “It was good to see that United stuck to the ‘game plan’ at Wembley.

“What was it I wonder – be second best again and bore the arse off us for 120 minutes before nicking a win on pens? Genius.”

Keys, therefore, feels that it is all falling into Guardiola and his team’s lap and questions would be raised if the Spaniard fails to win.

“They won’t beat City playing like that.

“If Guardiola doesn’t win the lot now there will be questions.

“It’s all falling into his lap.”

Manchester City will have the chance to deal a killer blow to Arsenal’s chances of winning the league when they take on the Gunners on Wednesday.

They are scheduled to take on Real Madrid over the course of a two-legged tie in the Champions League semi-finals next month.