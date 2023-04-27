QPR star Chris Willock has been made aware of Rangers’ interest in him and is eager to join his former manager Michael Beale at Ibrox, according to the Daily Record.

For Beale, who joined Rangers in November, the summer transfer window represents an opportunity to continue to reshape the squad at Ibrox.

Willock has emerged as a transfer target, with the 42-year-old turning to his old club in order to strengthen Rangers’ attack.

Willock’s current contract with QPR expires at the end of June but there is an option for the club to extend that contract by one more year.

Beale though is hoping that Willock will be available in a low-cost deal.

And in a boost for Rangers, Willock has made clear that he is keen to head to Ibrox this coming summer.

Beale is reported to have watched QPR’s 1-1 draw against Norwich City last week in order to see Willock in action.

The winger was on the bench for the game, but is claimed to now be a priority target for Beale.

Willock, a product of Arsenal’s youth academy, has featured in 26 league games for QPR so far, making eight goal contributions.