Former Premier League defender Steve Brown has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur are in more trouble than people think and are drifting as a club at the moment.

Spurs have endured predicaments on and off the pitch this season amid unimpressive results and managerial upheaval at the club.

Tottenham’s hopes of playing European football next season have been jolted severely after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

The London side’s caretaker manager Ryan Mason is tipped to be replaced with a permanent manager in the summer, and Spurs are strongly linked with Arne Slot and Brendan Rodgers as managerial candidates amid speculation over the future of talisman Harry Kane.

Brown insisted that the summer is likely to be momentous for Spurs in terms of the appointment of a permanent manager and recruitment of players and feels the club are in bigger trouble than people admit.

“In bigger trouble than people admit”, Brown told BBC Radio London’s The Far Post Podcast when asked about Tottenham’s struggles.

“They are drifting.

“Who stands out from their squad, other than Harry Kane? And he might leave.

“It’s a real defining moment this summer in terms of who is appointed as manager and where they go recruitment-wise.“

Sitting seventh in the Premier League table, Spurs are now vying with their recent conquerors Aston Villa, and Brighton, to scrape a place in European competition next season.