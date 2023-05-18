Crystal Palace are prepared to let Marc Guehi leave Selhurst Park this summer, but will not sell Michael Olise.

The Eagles have secured their Premier League status for another season after the inspired appointment of Roy Hodgson as manager.

Thoughts are now increasingly turning towards next season and the shape of the squad Palace will have to tackle the 2023/24 campaign.

Defender Guehi is attracting interest and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace are not against selling him.

The deal will need to be right for the Eagles, but amid Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United enquiring, they can see a future without Guehi.

However, the situation is different with Frenchman Olise, who was snapped up from Reading in the summer of 2021.

Crystal Palace are firmly against letting the 21-year-old midfielder move on and Olise himself feels good at Selhurst Park.

He is attracting interest, but wants to stay at Crystal Palace for at least another season, something which suits the Eagles.