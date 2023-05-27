Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton feels that Sam Allardyce has seen enough of Whites record signing Georginio Rutter to believe he cannot trust him on the pitch at the moment.

Leeds were desperate to bring in a forward in the winter transfer window as they looked for a reliable source of goals and the club turned to youngster Rutter, signing him from Hoffenheim.

Rutter has failed to impress in his ten outings for the club and has been left as an unused substitute in the last six league games for Leeds, with Allardyce preferring other options.

Prutton admits that he is not sure what Rutter is capable of and thinks that Allardyce has kept him on the bench because he does not trust the player on the pitch.

The former Leeds midfielder questioned whether Rutter has been given enough game time to show what he is capable of, but also added that he does not believe the youngster can become the solution for the Whites from the little he has seen him play.

“I don’t really know what Georginio Rutter is”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I am sure there is potential but you can’t trade in potential when the absolute here and now of being in the Premier League is the most vital thing.

“Rutter stayed on the bench at West Ham despite Patrick Bamford going off injured and Rodrigo playing on through a foot problem so Sam has obviously not seen enough from Rutter to be able to trust him on the field of play.

“It’s a manager’s prerogative to pick whoever he wants.

“You have to consider whether Rutter has been given enough of a chance but also have we seen enough of him from when he has been on to suggest that he is the answer?

“I would say no to both of those questions and time will tell with that.”

Leeds have one game left in the season which they must win to stand any chance of staying up and it remains to be seen if Rutter features.