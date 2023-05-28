Former Everton star Martin Keown has lavished praise on Sean Dyche for helping the Toffees survive in the Premier League this season, dubbing his achievement “exceptional”.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s fantastic striker helped Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at home and grab the three points to survive in the Premier League this season.

Dyche took charge of Everton at the end of January with the remit of keeping the club in the Premier League and the Toffees boss has fulfilled that expectation.

Keown admitted that given the number of points, Everton managed to pick up since the 51-year-old took charge, it is clear that Dyche has done a brilliant job at Goodison Park.

The former Everton defender still does not understand how Everton beat Brighton 5-1 and admitted that it was the result that turned their season around as they seemed destined for relegation before the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Keown said on the BBC’s Final Score: “Just looking at the number of points Sean Dyche has got, he’s done exceptionally well.

“That win at Brighton, how did they go there and win 5-1?

“I think before that we thought they’d gone.

“Leicester put them in a difficult position but Doucoure stole the moment.

“I think the three central defenders at the back really put it on the line today.”

Everton will now hope to have a good summer under Dyche and avoid a relegation dogfight next season.