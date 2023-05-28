Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock has hailed Everton star James Garner for his display against Bournemouth as the Toffees stayed up.

Garner joined Everton from Manchester United last summer and he missed a considerable part of the season due to injuries.

But the midfielder showed his quality towards the end of the campaign and he started seven of Everton’s last eight Premier League games.

Garner was used in right-midfield on Sunday as Everton beat Bournemouth to survive in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Warnock was impressed with the way the midfielder showed composure in a big game despite his lack of considerable experience in the Premier League.

The former defender said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “James Garner on that right-hand side.

“What a performance from such a young man, inexperienced within the Premier League, he was showing so much composure on the pitch.”

Garner will hope to have a good summer break and return to pre-season fit and ready to impress Sean Dyche.

The midfielder will be keen to cement his place in the starting eleven at the start of next season.