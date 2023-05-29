Newcastle United and West Ham United are preparing to table an opening bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Chelsea are expected to sell several of their players this summer in order to be compliant with financial fair play regulations, trim the squad and manage to bring in more new signings.

Gallagher could be available for the right price and has suitors, though it has been suggested incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino may want to keep him.

Newcastle and West Ham are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the 23-year-old midfielder this summer.

And it has been claimed that the two clubs are getting ready to put in an opening offer for Gallagher.

David Moyes is a fan of the midfielder and is keen to add his qualities to his squad this summer.

Eddie Howe is also an admirer and Newcastle are looking to spend big in the summer to strengthen the squad.

Newcastle also hold the advantage of being in the Champions League next season, which could tilt the scales towards the Magpies.