Former Luton Town goalkeeper Harry Isted is in talks with Barnsley as the player is eyeing returning to the League One outfit, according to BBC Radio Sheffield.

Isted, 26, has been released by Premier League new boys the Hatters after being on the books at Kenilworth Road for six years.

He struggled to establish himself at Luton, which led him to have spells out on loan at several clubs, including Barnsley.

Isted was shipped to the Oakwell outfit in January this year to spend the remainder of the season.

Number one at Barnsley, he made 22 League One outings with the Tykes this term while keeping nine clean sheets.

Now it is claimed that the English goalkeeper, who has been a free agent since his departure from Kenilworth Road, is in talks with Michael Duff’s side about a potential return this summer.

Barnsley missed out on promotion to the Championship following a playoff final defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

And Duff’s side are eyeing bolstering their ranks in a bid to secure a promotion next term.

Now it remains to be seen whether Isted’s former suitors will secure the goalkeeper’s services ahead of next season’s campaign or will turn their attention elsewhere to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks.