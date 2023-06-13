Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto will be in London later this week to hold talks with West Ham United over a deal to sign striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Scamacca failed to live up to expectations in his first season at West Ham and is believed to be keen on returning to Italy.

With David Moyes expected to remain West Ham boss, the forward is keen to move on from the Hammers after just one year at the east London club.

Roma are interested in getting their hands on Scamacca after Tammy Abraham suffered a knee injury towards the end of the season.

And it has been claimed that Pinto will be flying out to London later this week to negotiate a deal for Scamacca.

The Roma sporting director will be arriving in London soon and is intending to hold talks with West Ham.

Pinto is eyeing agreeing on a deal with West Ham that would see Scamacca move to the Italian capital on a loan deal.

West Ham are likely to prefer to sell him but it remains to be seen whether they get such an offer for the striker.

The Hammers are likely to push for a buy option in any deal to loan out Scamacca this summer.