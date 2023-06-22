Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson believes that Brendan Rodgers is a top manager and thinks that the Northern Irish tactician must feel he has some unfinished business at Celtic.

During his first spell at Celtic, Rodgers won seven trophies, including a back-to-back domestic trebles.

However, the 50-year-old left Celtic in the middle of the 2018/19 campaign to join Premier League outfit Leicester City and was on the receiving end of severe criticism from former Bhoys players and fans.

Ferguson pointed out that the way Rodgers left the club in 2019 must have made him feel that he has some unfinished business left with Celtic.

He also added that the Celtic board were aware that they had to appoint a top manager when Ange Postecoglou left and he believes that they have an excellent manager in Rodgers.

“I think the way he left, maybe he thinks he has some unfinished business”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“I think the Celtic board knew when Postecoglou left for Tottenham that you had to go and bring in a top manager and Brendan Rodgers is a top manager.

“Tough six months we saw at Leicester, but two top six finishes, he won a cup as well, which people forget.”

Rodgers has signed a three-year contract with Celtic in the hope of helping them to further glory in the coming years.