Former Rangers defender Craig Moore is of the view that Celtic star Aaron Mooy still has a lot to offer and believes that the Bhoys faithful saw what he is capable of last season.

Mooy joined Celtic last summer on a free transfer from Shanghai Port, signing a two-year deal with the Scottish champions.

The 32-year-old midfielder featured 42 times for the Bhoys in all competitions while assisting eleven goals and netting seven.

It has been suggested that Mooy, who has one year left on his contract with Celtic, is considering retirement this summer.

And Moore believes that the Australian international is in a very good state to keep contributing to Celtic and he stated that it will surprise him if Mooy decides to retire.

The former Scottish top-flight star also pointed out that Celtic fans know how good Mooy can be from his performances last season and he believes that he has a lot to offer.

“Look, he is 32 years of age so he is still of very good age in terms of what he is able to continue to contribute”, Moore said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“I am a big admirer and I guess as a Rangers supporter, I was a little bit worried when he came to Celtic, knowing exactly what kind of job he could do.

“I think Celtic supporters have seen that throughout the last season.

“It would be a surprise to me; there is no doubt about that, because I still think he has so much more which he can give.”

Celtic have appointed Brendan Rodgers as their new boss and it remains to be seen whether the prospect of playing under the Northern Irish tactician could change Mooy’s mind.