Newcastle United have made an enquiry into the possibility of signing Slovakia and Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko this summer.

Eddie Howe is closing in on landing his number one midfield target in Sandro Tonali from AC Milan this summer for a deal that could reach the €80m mark.

The Newcastle boss wants one more midfielder but he is also interested in strengthening his backline as well, with the demands of Champions League football to deal with next term.

The Magpies are expected to try and sign a centre-back to improve their options in defence and are studying several names.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Slovakia international Hancko is one of the players who features prominently on their shortlist of targets.

The Feyenoord defender is a target for Newcastle and they have made an enquiry for him this summer.

Newcastle have sought information on the conditions of a deal that would see Hancko move to Tyneside.

The talks are still at an enquiry stage and Newcastle are just keeping themselves informed about his situation.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to move ahead and make a concrete offer for him this summer.