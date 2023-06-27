Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is of the view that the Bhoys star Kyogo Furuhashi would not suit the style Burnley will require to play in the Premier League next season.

Ange Postecoglou brought in Furuhashi at Parkhead from Vissel Kobe for a transfer in the region of £4.5m in the summer of 2021.

The centre-forward has attracted interest from Premier League outfit Burnley due to his prolific goalscoring record in front of goal.

Lennon admitted that Burnley displayed an excellent style of play under Vincent Kompany last season but believes that the step up to the Premier League will be massive for the Clarets next season.

The former Celtic boss thinks that Burnley will need to play a defensive style of football to survive in the English top-flight next season, which would not be suitable for Kyogo.

When asked whether he thinks that Kyogo will leave Celtic to join Burnley, Lennon said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I do not know.”

“It depends on what Kyogo is thinking himself.

“I think Burnley have played brilliant football under Vincent Kompany but it is a massive step up to the Premier League.

“The thing is they will be on the back foot a lot in the next season and I don’t think that suits his style of play.”

Last season, Furuhashi scored 34 goals in all competitions for Celtic and played a key role in the Hoops winning the domestic treble.