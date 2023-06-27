Juventus are not opposed to letting Liverpool target Federico Chiesa depart the club this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Italian international has been heavily linked with multiple Premier League clubs this summer.

Chiesa still has two years left on his current contract with Juventus, but a disagreement has taken place over his increasing wage demands for a new deal.

Liverpool are looking to get back on track next season and they have identified the Italian as a potential transfer target to strengthen the squad, with Jurgen Klopp a fan.

It had been suggested that Chiesa will though stay put, however, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus’ stance has changed.

Juventus are looking to raise cash and would be open to selling Chiesa if the price is right.

They have also been less than impressed with his performances on the pitch in recent months and feel cashing in could be a wise move.

Roberto Firmino’s departure as a free agent has made Klopp look for a capable forward in the market and the German manager is a massive admirer of the versatile Italian.

The jury is out on whether Liverpool will grab an opportunity and try to get a good deal to bring the Italian to Anfield ahead of next season.