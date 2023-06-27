Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes that Brendan Rodgers is aware that very few clubs can offer him the opportunity to manage him in the Champions League and knows that the Bhoys boss will try to make a big impression in Europe.

Ange Postecoglou left Celtic to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer and the Bhoys have appointed Rodgers as the Australian’s successor at Parkhead.

Celtic owner Dermot Desmond was particularly keen on appointing former Leicester City boss Rodgers, who experienced great domestic success during his first spell with the Hoops.

Lennon pointed out that very few clubs in Europe can offer Rodgers an opportunity to manage in the Champions League, which the Northern Irishman will get with Celtic.

And the former Bhoys boss feels that Rodgers will be determined to make his mark in Europe’s premier competition in the upcoming season.

He also stated that Rodgers is a top manager and believes that he will want reinforcements in the transfer market to help him compete against top teams in Europe.

“There are not many clubs that can give you the opportunity to manage in the Champions League”, Lennon said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“And he has got that with Celtic.

“There are only four clubs in England, right?

“So he’s got that with Celtic and he will want to make a big impression this season because he is a top manager and he will want the tools to compete against the best.”

Celtic have already signed Odin Thiago Holm this summer and it has been suggested that they are looking at several other targets.