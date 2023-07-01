Former Celtic star John Hartson has indicated that he is not surprised to see Jota’s head getting turned by the money on offer from Saudi Arabia.

Jota scored 15 goals in all competitions last season and played a big part in Celtic winning the domestic treble.

However, the winger is closing in on leaving Celtic and is expected to join Saudi outfit Al Ittihad in the ongoing transfer window on a lucrative deal which will also net the Bhoys a substantial fee.

The Scottish champions are also expected to receive a considerable sum from the sale of Jota and the winger is now expected to ply his trade in Saudi Arabia from this summer onwards.

Hartson is a big fan of the player but admitted that kind of money on offer in Saudi Arabia was always going to turn his head.

He insisted that any player would struggle to turn down offers that would increase his salary by six to seven times.

The former Bhoy took to Twitter and wrote: “Jota has been a marvellous player.

“But the money the lad will earn is mind-boggling. £££ will turn players/managers’ heads.

“It’s a fact of life.

“Think would you leave your job for 6/7 times your salary? Absolutely, you would!”

Brendan Rodgers is likely to look for a proper replacement for Jota if and when he leaves Celtic this summer.