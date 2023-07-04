Bayern Munich will not rival Newcastle United for the services of Khephren Thuram, despite suggestions Thomas Tuchel has asked the club to sign the Nice man.

The younger son of France legend Lilian Thuram is being courted by a number of top European clubs this summer following the end of an impressive campaign in Ligue 1.

Liverpool have looked at signing him but are now focused elsewhere, leaving Newcastle as the club attempting to take Thuram to England.

It was suggested on Tuesday that German giants Bayern Munich had entered the race with their manager Tuchel himself recommending Thuram.

However, Bayern Munich are not chasing the 22-year-old and he is not currently a target for the Bavarians, according to Sky Deutschland.

As such no negotiations are currently taking place between Bayern Munich and Nice for Thuram.

It leaves the door open for Newcastle to work to add Thuram to Eddie Howe’s squad at St James’ Park.

Thuram managed to feature in 48 games overall for Nice last season, making ten goal contributions from midfield.